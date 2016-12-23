Search

Allardyce flying to Eagles’ rescue?

Sam Allardyce is the favourite to become Crystal Palace manager

Friday’s managerial and football stories from the papers and web

Daily Mail: Sam Allardyce is the frontrunner to replace Alan Pardew at Crystal Palace.

The Sun: West Ham United are considering a £6m move for Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

Daily Mirror: Brentford want £15m for Scott Hogan amid interest from West Ham, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

Marca: Real Madrid are close to agreeing a deal to sign Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois for next season.

The Sun: Madrid midfielder James Rodgriguez could move the other way but Chelsea won’t match Real’s £60m valuation of the midfielder.

Daily Star: Julian Draxler says he is ready to leave Wolfsburg as Liverpool consider a January move for the Germany midfielder.

Daily Express: Stoke City keeper Jack Butland could miss the rest of the season after a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury.