Aguero’s Champions League ambition

Friday’s football news from the papers and web
Daily Mirror: Sergio Aguero has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City and promised to help them win the Champions League.
Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci says he was tempted at the prospect of joining City over the summer.
Daily Mail: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent claims the Manchester United was interested in ending his career at Napoli.
Don Balon: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is apparently keen for James Rodriguez to leave the club – with Manchester United interested in the Colombian.
The Sun: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a January loan target for AC Milan.
The Guardian: Moussa Sissoko said Champions League football led him to turn down Everton and join Spurs.
L’Equipe: Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor is a target for Lyon.
