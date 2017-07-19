We’re better at the back but I want more signings, says Fylde boss

Manager Dave Challinor believes the signs are good for AFC Fylde after his side held Championship new boys Bolton Wanderers to a goalless draw at Mill Farm.

Both sides had chances in an entertaining encounter played out in front of almost 1,300, and Challinor said it was good to see two teams going at it during pre-season.

The Coasters boss said: “There were good signs and some things I wasn’t happy with that we need to improve on quickly, but in general it was another good workout.

“Sometimes you can get ahead of yourself and not realise the quality of the opposition you are coming up against – Bolton were a very strong side.

“It was an entertaining 0-0 and both sides had chances. It wasn’t a game that was just played out for the sake of it.

“There were lots of positives to take into a very important weekend of training for us and we look forward to the game next Tuesday against Morecambe.

“We changed our shape towards the end of the game to have a bit of a go. That opened the game up and we could have nicked it but so could they.

“I knew they would be strong and organised and that was the case. I spoke to their manager (Phil Parkinson) and he said they are a work in progress, but we are in a similar position.

“It would have been nice to score but I don’t think there will be many occasions this season when we go two games without finding the back of the net (Fylde lost 1-0 to Rochdale last Saturday).”

Challinor’s side have conceded just once in three pre-season games and the manager is pleased with how his defence is shaping up.

He added: “We still want more bodies in at the back and we are hopeful of that happening soon, but the lads who have come in have already made us far more solid.

“The physical attributes they have brought will stand us in good stead next season.

“That end of the pitch was the one we definitely needed to work on from last season. We knew we had to improve defensively right across the board and that doesn’t just include the back four. The midfield and wide players have to do their jobs too.

“Even though we haven’t done a great deal of work on the defensive side in training yet, we look far more solid.

“There is still plenty to work to do but how much we have already improved is a massive positive for me.”

DANIEL AGNEW