Seven AFC Fylde players in FA betting investigation

AFC Fylde are anxiously awaiting the outcome of an FA investigation into match betting involving seven players.

Although there is no suggestion of the players having bet on the outcome of Fylde fixtures, the FA has strict rules in place to prevent players from betting on any matches.

The identities of the players have not been revealed and it is unclear when the alleged incidents occurred.

However, club owner and chairman Dave Haythornthwaite confirmed that the FA’s questioning of the players concerned was now complete.

He told the Non-League Paper: “The last player was interviewed by the FA on Friday. We now await the outcome of their findings.”

The clubs has today issued a statement, which reads: “AFC Fylde are aware of FA investigations into allegations that some of their current and former players may have placed bets on football matches and are co-operating with these enquiries.

“The club will not be making any further comment on this matter.”

The governing body is determined to crack down on player betting and in May made a high-profile example of Joey Barton by serving the former Burnley and Manchester City midfielder with an 18-month ban and £30,000 fine for placing 1,260 bets on matches.

With the prospect of disciplinary action against Fylde players, the investigation disrupts the National North champions’ preparations for their first season in non-league football’s elite league.

It’s a blow to long-serving manager Dave Challinor, who signed a two-year contract extension on Friday.

The National League fixtures are due to be released on Wednesday.