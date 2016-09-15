Postponement could be a blessing, says AFC Fylde boss

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor says Tuesday’s postponement at Stockport County will have little impact on preparations for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Alfreton Town.

And the Coasters boss didn’t sound too disappointed that a waterlogged Edgeley Park pitch had provided a breather in his side’s hectic schedule.

Challinor said: “There could have been worse timing.

“We’ve just gone from playing 50 minutes with 10 men on the Saturday, so if you look at it that way the game being called off may be a blessing in disguise.

“But it hasn’t really had a bearing on preparation or selection for Alfreton.

“Sam Finley is still suspended (following his red card at FC United of Manchester last weekend), but with it being a cup game we have the luxury of being able to name seven substitutes.

“That probably won’t affect the team we go in with. We’ll go there and look to win to keep our unbeaten run going. Tuesday won’t affect that at all.”

Challinor had no complaints over the postponement after torrential rain and thunderstorms hit the Manchester area on Tuesday evening.

“The last thing you want is weather dictating the outcome of the game,” he said.

“There was no way the game could’ve gone ahead, so I suppose it was an easy decision.

“We’ve played a lot of games recently, so it gives us a chance to have a bit of a break.”

Fylde don’t return to league action until Gainsborough Trinity visit Mill Farm on Saturday week and Challinor added: “I suppose we can take our focus a little bit away from the league.

“Over the next two months we’ve got the FA Cup and the FA Trophy kicking in, which are important competitions for us, but we’ve got to make sure that our league form is not affected by them.”

And Fylde take their break from league action knowing they are still top of Vanarama National North.

Challinor added: “We knew it would have taken a big turnaround in goals to have moved off the top. But there are so many good sides I think you will get results some may see as a surprise.”