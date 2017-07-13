Non-league action: Fylde ace’s dream start, Squires Gate friendly, AFC Blackpool signing

AFC Fylde new boy Henry Jones was delighted to make a dream start to his Coasters career with a stunning goal in the 5-0 friendly win over Marine.

The midfielder made the switch from Bangor City last month after setting the Welsh Premier League alight, bagging 14 goals on his way to winning the league’s Young Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in Fylde’s opening warm-up match and admits he “loved every minute” of his first Coasters appearance.

Jones said: “It was the sweetest that I’ve caught a shot in a long time and luckily for me it flew right into the top corner, so I was really, really happy with that.

“We all want to play the right way here. The manager wants us to play good attacking football and that really suits the way that I like to play. We want to use the ball and move the ball, and we have the players to be able to do that.

“I’ve been here for two weeks now and it’s been very intense. The manager has worked us really hard and I think we will benefit from that as the season goes on. There are a lot of games and we need to be as fit as we can.

“Danny Rowe scored a lot of goals last season and it was great to see him continue that with another two. I’m sure he’ll score a lot of goals this season as well and hopefully I can chip in with a few assists.

“We’re playing against some really top teams – Rochdale (at home tomorrow, 3pm), Bolton, Morecambe – and they’ll all give us a good idea of the quality of the Football League.

“I’m really looking forward to next season. There are a lot of games but that’s what we want.”

Squires Gate play the first of five home friendlies tomorrow against Evo-Stik North club Clitheroe (3pm).

Manager Danny Penswick said: “Clitheroe had an excellent season and narrowly missed out on the play-offs, so it’s a great a real chance for the lads to test themselves and get used to a higher intensity.”

It’s ‘Pay What You Want’ day at Gate, with no fixed admission price.

AFC Blackpool have signed former Republic of Ireland youth midfielderMatthew Cassidy.

Blackpool-born Cassidy was on the books of Liverpool and Bolton as a teenager before playing for several clubs in Cyprus, including Limassol.

He was later coached at Hyde United by new AFC manager Dave Worthington, who said: “Matt is a brilliant, quick reader of the game. We are delighted to have him.”