New signing Jones sets sights high at AFC Fylde

Henry Jones is aiming high after completing a summer switch from the Welsh Premier League to AFC Fylde.

Jones was the stand-out player as Bangor City won a Europa League spot, but the midfielder has turned down European football to join the Coasters.

The 23-year-old attracted much interest after scoring 14 goals on his way to being named the Welsh League’s Young Player of the Year.

However, the former Wales Under-21 international admits the opportunity to join the promoted Coasters in the National League was too good to turn down.

Jones said: “The move came out of the blue. I knew there was interest from clubs because I had enjoyed a good season and there was a lot of talk, but this club stood out.

“It’s all moved pretty quickly. I had been hoping to earn a move and this suited me down to the ground.

“The stadium is great, the facilities are really good and the club is definitely on the up. The ambition matches my own because I want to work my way to the top. I feel this is the right club for me.

“The facilities here are like a League One club at the very least. Everything is set up to keep moving in the right direction.

“I fully expect us to compete at the right end of the table. I think we have every chance of competing right at the top of the league. We will certainly give it a real good go.

“There has been a lot of talk about the club and people are starting to sit up and take notice because of the way we have recruited this summer.

“Expectations will be high from the outside too but I don’t see any reason why we can’t live up to that and challenge.”

Jones spent 14 years progressing through the ranks at Swansea City before moving to Bangor last summer.

He recalled: “I was picked up by Swansea when I was eight and played right the way through, becoming a scholar at 16 and a pro at 18. I was a pro there for four years but I got a little bit stuck in the Under-21s and felt it was the right time to leave to play some games.

“Bangor was great because I played every game and scored a lot of goals. The standard was a lot better than I thought.

“I won Young Player of the Season, was named in the Team of the Year and was up for the overall Player of the Year too, so hopefully I can keep up my form here at Fylde.”

Of his favoured position, Jones added: “I like to play in the hole behind the striker or out wide. I try to be as creative as possible, whether that be with goals or assists.

“I can play deeper but I prefer to be further up the pitch where I can make a real impact.”