New players registered for Fylde cup-tie

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor will make wholesale changes for tonight’s Lancashire FA Trophy tie at Clitheroe (7.45pm).

The Coasters yesterday registered three players with a view to them all featuring tonight against the Evo-Stik League club.

They are central defender Emilio Omam-Biyik, left-back Liam Lambert and attacking midfielder Joey Faux.

This game was put back a week because of Fylde’s need to replay their FA Trophy tie against Brackley Town last Tuesday.

Tonight’s tie is Fylde’s fourth in 11 days ahead of their double-header against Chorley over the Christmas period.

Challinor has already rotated his squad for the previous round of the Lancashire Trophy, in which Fylde beat Darwen 6-2, and he intends to do the same against Clitheroe.

He told The Gazette: “From the team that started at the weekend, there will be probably close to 11 changes. We will be completely different from the side that played at Gloucester.

“Normally at Christmas you end up playing a lot of games in a short space of time. This year is a little bit different because there is no game between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, so it’s like a normal week.

“You’d be thinking you need to have players as fresh as possible and I think that a lot of lads who weren’t involved at the weekend or were on the bench need a game. Again it’s an opportunity to play and to stake a claim for a place in the squad.”

Of the trio registered yesterday, he added: “All three will play some part in the game. They have trained with the squad over the last month and this gives us the opportunity to have a look at them in a competitive game.”

Challinor also revealed that there are several players nursing injuries after Saturday’s 5-1 win at Gloucester City.

Steve Williams was substituted, while Josh Langley took a knock late in the game, and James Hardy and Andy Bond also had slight issues.

Challinor said: “There are a few who haven’t trained. James has a little niggle. We’d have liked to take Bondy off because he’d been ill and did unbelievably well to get through 90 minutes.

“Macauley Wilson has a little niggle as well and Blinks (Matt Blinkhorn) wasn’t involved at the weekend. He rolled his ankle in training on Friday.

“The injuries don’t seem to be serious and I’d hope they’d all be available for the Boxing Day game against Chorley.”

Fylde have also confirmed that full-back Wilson’s loan from Blackpool has been extended until January 21.

Wilson has started all four league games since his arrival last month and Challinor has been impressed by the teenager’s contribution.

“He’s done well,” the manager said. “Most importantly, he’s fitted into the squad, which is vital .

“His performances have got better and better, and we’ll see where we are probably in a couple of weeks’ time. We’ll be speaking to Blackpool again and see what their situation is with him.”

CHRISTOPHER COUGHLIN