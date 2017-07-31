Match report: Curzon Ashton 1 AFC Fylde 1

Curzon Ashton 1

Coasters midfielder Andy Bond gave the visitors a first-half lead but they had to settle for a share of the spoils when Max Leonard finished off a fine team move at the death.

Manager Dave Challinor rotated his squad one last time in pre-season for the trip to the Tameside Stadium, with Rhys Taylor preferred in goal and striker Danny Rowe dropped to the bench.

The Coasters dominated in the early stages and James Hardy almost made the breakthrough when found by Jack Muldoon, only to be thwarted by the last man.

It was the hosts who had the first real chance of the afternoon on the quarter-hour when a cross from the right was laid off to James Baillie, who took a touch before blasting over from eight yards.

Taylor had a heart in mouth moment when a cross to the back post found him in a footrace with Joe Guest, and although the Curzon man went down in the resultant collision, the referee opted in favour of a goal-kick.

The home side were enjoying the better of the goalscoring opportunities as the half wore on but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock on 35 minutes.

Henry Jones’ deep corner was headed back by Jordan Tunnicliffe for Bond to sweep home from eight yards via a slight deflection.

Guest lashed a stringing strike just over from 20 yards as the half drew to a close.

Fylde kicked off the second period in the ascendancy and a wicked free-kick from Jones was touched onto his own post by Daniel Shaw and Josh Langley headed over from the resultant corner.

Leonard tested the Fylde backline when he cut inside but saw his low effort kept at bay by half-time substitute Jay Lynch.

Two substitutes combined midway through the half when Danny Rowe crossed but Serhat Tasdemir’s header back across goal was well cleared.

The Coasters had their best chance of the second half with just over 15 minutes to play when Rowe’s header was kept out by Cameron Mason.

Coasters trialist Tom McCready had an effort flash narrowly wide before the hosts drew level with five minutes remaining.

Leonard was played in between the Fylde centre-halves and he coolly rounded Lynch before slotting home.