Match report: Aldershot 2 AFC Fylde 1

Will Evans' late goal sealed the points and ended Fylde four-match winning streak in a bad-tempered National League contest which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Shamir Fenelon opened the scoring for the hosts only for Danny Rowe's 11th goal of the season to pull Fylde level after half-time.

Tempers flared after the break but Shots defender Evans the final say, heading home in the last five minutes.

Manager Dave Challinor stuck with the side that progressed to the second round of the FA Cup at the expense of Kidderminster Harriers.

Both sides looked sharp from the off, hitting each other on the counter, although it was Aldershot who went the closer when Fabien Robert’s teasing cross was narrowly missed on the six-yard line by the lurking Bernard Mensah.

Shots dangerman Mensah should have opened the scoring on the quarter-hour when Jason Taylor was dispossessed in the centre of the park and the winger found himself clean through only to be thwarted by a phenomenal save from Jay Lynch.

A goal was coming for the hosts and duly arrived after 20 minutes. Mensah’s cross was misjudged by George Edmundson and pounced upon by Fenelon, who cushioned his header past Lynch.

With the home side in control, Fylde looked to hit back on the break and Sam Finley picked out Jonny Smith with a delightful ball over the top. However, the wideman crossd straight into the arms of debutant goalkeeper Lewis Ward.

Mensah was proving a handful and almost got in on the scoring act himself when his curling free-kick was deflected narrowly wide of the near post.

Fylde had another lucky escape when Roberts put the ball on a plate for Jim Kellerman at the back post but the midfielder skewed his effort over the bar.

Hoping for an improvement after the break, the Coasters started well as Jack Muldoon broke clear only to balloon his strike over from 20 yards.

Kellerman took an equally wild swipe at the other end in a quite subdued start to the second period, though the match sprang to life with a moment of magic from the visitors

Top scorer Rowe latched on to an incisive pass from Luke Burke before deftly clipping the ball over the advancing goalkeeper for his fourth goal in three games.

However, the match was to turn sour when Fylde were reduced to ten. Muldoon got involved in an off-the-ball tangle with Evans and, after discussions with his assistant, referee Sam Purkiss sent the Coasters man for an early bath.

It almost got worse for the stubborn visitors with 15 minutes remaining, when Shots left-back Adam McDonnell lashed a wicked volley across goal and narrowly wide of the top corner.

The referee evened up the numbers on 79 minutes when substitute Manny Oyekele, who had only come on after an hour, received his marching orders for clattering fellow sub Serhat Tasdemir on the half-way line.

The decision galvanised the Coasters and quick throw from Andy Bond sent Finley flying down the right. His low cross found Rowe unmarked in the centre but Ward was on his toes to make a smart block.

However, no sooner was the ball back up at the other end than Aldershot netted the 86th-minute winner.

A free-kick from the right was flicked on to the back post and nodded home by Evans from close range.

Rowe almost saved a point for Fylde in the final seconds but his strike from a tight angle was nicked around the post for a corner.

The defeat sees Fylde slip a place to 18th, while Aldershot climb two to seventh.

AFC Fylde: Lynch, Burke, Tunnicliffe, Edmundson, Francis-Angol, J. Taylor (Tasdemir 55), Bond, Finley, Muldoon, Smith (Montrose 68), Rowe; not used: Grand, Jones, Blinkhorn.

Aldershot: Ward, Alexander, Evans, Fenelon, Mensah, Kellerman (Oyeleke 60), Rowe (Rendell 78), McDonnell, Fowler (Gallagher 71), Reynolds, Robert; not used: Skinner, Pring

Ref: Sam Purkiss; Att: 2,011