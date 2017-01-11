Hughes hopes to give Fylde boss a headache

AFC Fylde winger Matty Hughes admits he was delighted to get the monkey off his back’ after scoring his first goal for almost a year at the weekend.

Hughes came on as a late substitute against FC United and netted the crucial third goal in a 3-1 victory at Mill Farm as the Coasters moved nine points clear at the top of the National League North.

Hughes’ last goal came in Fylde’s 5-2 victory over Boston back in March and the former Fleetwood man was relieved to be back on the scoresheet.

He said: “It was a bit of a relief for me. It has been a difficult season, having not played as much as I would have liked.

“Hopefully now it will have given the gaffer something to think.

“My confidence has been low and I was struggling to make an impact. I am my own worst enemy in that situation and I put myself down. It’s not easy when it’s not going for you. Thankfully I’ve got that monkey off my back now and hopefully I can kick.

“It’s my job to give the manager a bit of a headache. I am really pleased to get my goal but if I didn’t score again all season and we went up I’d be happy.

“Lads have come in and there is some tough competition. You have to just keep plugging away, keep training hard and when you are called upon you go out and do a job.

“Even if I’m not starting in the next game, I’ll be ready to come on and make an impact. Hopefully with a few games coming up the squad will rotate a bit and I’ll get a chance.”

Fylde don’t play again until Saturday week and Hughes (right) feels the break will help. “I’d say it has come at a good time for us. As the manager said, we looked a bit leggy at the weekend, so this gives us a chance to recharge and go into the Curzon Ashton game fresh and ready.

“It’s key that we keep up our form now. On paper we have three winnable games coming up against – Curzon, Alfreton and Altrincham. We are looking at getting nine points from those before a tough trip to Salford City. These three games coming up are vital.”