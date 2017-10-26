Fylde's safe hands holding number one job after 'save of season'

Summer signing Jay Lynch believes he has grasped his chance between the sticks at AFC Fylde.

The National League North Goalkeeper of the Year started the season Rhys Taylor but has impressed since taking over last month.

Lynch recorded his third clean sheet in four games in Tuesday’s victory over Wrexham and said: “I’m delighted with the result. I think that was our best performance as a group this season.

“We have been working incredibly hard in training and it was nice to replicate that in a game.

“We have been working on the defensive side, so to keep another clean sheet was very pleasing.

“We also looked a threat going forward against a very good side, so it just all came together.

“I kept working hard while I wasn’t in the team and thankfully I got my chance. I feel I am making the most of it now.

“We are all really looking forward to the FA Cup game (against Kidderminster on Saturday week) but we have to keep our focus on the league for Solihull this weekend.”

Lynch produced a fabulous reaction save to deny Maidstone striker Joe Pigott before Saturday’s Mill Farm match was abandoned due to rain and goalkeeping coach Neil Gillespie said: “It was certainly the best save I’ve seen this season. You only have to look at the reaction of their lads – they thought it was in, as did most of the crowd.

“Jay has been a pleasure to work with since arriving in the summer from Salford. He comes in everyday wanting to learn and develop.

“You can tell he has come from a side that prided themselves on clean sheets. He has brought that ethos with him.

“He has settled in here very well. It helped that he already knew a couple of the lads here. Jay and Rhys work well together, bounce off each other and push each other.

“Neither of them is the biggest but they are very athletic.

“There’s a competitiveness because they are both very good goalkeepers and it’s probably a flip of a coin which you would choose.

“Jay has had to bide his team, knowing he had a National North-winning goalkeeper ahead of him, but he is grabbing his chance with both hands at the moment.

“He is up there with the very best goalkeepers I have worked with.”