Fylde boss welcomes FA Cup clash with old rivals

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor believes his club has been handed a favourable draw in the Emirates FA Cup first round.

The Coasters will welcome National League North side Kidderminster Harriers to Mill Farm on the weekend of November 4 as the club looks to reach the second round of the competition for the first time in their history.

The clubs will renew rivalries after going head-to-head for the National North title last season, a battle in which Fylde came out on top.

With most hoping for a glamour tie against a Football League side, Challinor admits he was more than satisfied with the outcome.

He said: “We can’t be disappointed with the draw. We were talking about it and making predictions but there are 80 balls in the draw and you are totally in the lap of the gods.

“If someone had offered me a home tie against a side in a lower division, then I’d absolutely have taken it.

“Granted, we know that Kidderminster are a good side but so are we. We will prepare for the game but we have some massive games coming up in the league and our focus has to be totally on that.”

The Coasters lifted the title with a game to spare last term, leaving Kidderminster facing the lottery of the play-offs. However, their numbers didn’t come up and Challinor admits that may add a little “extra spice” to the tie.

“Over the course of a season the best team wins the league and that was the case when we deservedly went up.

“Overall Kidderminster were the second-best team but they didn’t manage to get up through the play-offs, so that was a difficult one for them to take.

“I suppose that will add a little bit of extra spice to the game. Afew players moved between the two clubs over the summer but I don’t think any left on bad terms, so there won’t be any animosity on that front.

“We are two completely different teams from last year in very different circumstances but the philosophy of the teams won’t have changed. I’m expecting an open game between two teams trying to play. There is a lot riding on the tie because it’s a one-off that we will both want to win.”