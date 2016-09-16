Fylde back on FA Cup trail

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding selection for tomorrow’s FA Cup trip to Alfreton Town.

The sides clash in the second qualifying round, having met as recently as August 20 when the Coasters won 5-3.

Asked whether he saw the FA Cup as an opportunity to make changes, Challinor said: “We’ll see. I don’t envisage there being wholesale changes. I think we’ve got a competitive enough squad to compete on more than one front.

“We’ve done well in the FA Cup over recent years and we want to do that again.”

Fylde have reached the first round proper in three of the past four seasons but Challinor insisted promotion was the ultimate aim.

He said: “It (the Cup) is not our main aim but we’ve got momentum on our side. We’re doing well and picking up results, and the last thing that you want to do is affect that in any way.”

While Tuesday’s deluge led to the postponement of Fylde’s match at Stockport, Alfreton lost 3-2 to Boston United.

However, Challinor said their midweek off does not give them an advantage.

He said: “It just gives us a little bit more recovery time. Steve Williams came off (injured against FC United of Manchester) on Saturday,

“He would have been fine for the Stockport game but this gives him an extra few days to make sure he is right.

“I wouldn’t say it gives us a big advantage at a time of the season when teams are pretty used to playing Saturday and Tuesday.”

Challinor is not taking the outcome for granted, even though Danny Rowe scored four on Fylde’s last visit to Alfreton on his way to an amazing haul of 16 goals so far.

“It’s a pretty even game and a tough draw in terms of sides we could’ve got,” added the Coasters’ boss. “It’s a winnable game, and we want to give another positive performance and continue to improve.”

AFC Fylde have appointed a new chief executive in Neil Joy, who joins on October 3.

Joy has served Oldham Athletic as chief executive and football secretary over the past four years and replaces David Chell at Mill Farm.

Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said: “This appointment shows our commitment to excellence. We talked to a lot of people but Neil stood out from day one as someone who would make a great fit.

“Neil has a wealth of experience. He knows not only how to run a football club but importantly how to run one where every pound is maximised and costs controlled.”

Joy said: “David has set out a clear vision of how he wants the organisation to progress. His enthusiasm and determination to succeed persuaded me that it was time to use my experience in professional football to help him, and everyone who has a stake in AFC Fylde, to achieve his vision.”