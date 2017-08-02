FA charge Fylde with misconduct after betting probe

The FA have charged five AFC Fylde individuals with misconduct in the wake of an investigation into alleged betting on matches.

The charges come just days before the Coasters take their place in the top tier of English non-league football with a home match against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor has already said that the people involved could be on the verge of learning a 'harsh lesson'.

The five indivuals concerned have not been named and no-one at the club was available for comment.

Club chairman David Haythornthwaite was said to be away on holiday.