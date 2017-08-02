FA charge Fylde players with misconduct after betting probe

Five past and present AFC Fylde players - David Morgan, Matty Hughes, Caspar Hughes, Brendon Daniels and Richard Baker - have been charged with misconduct by the FA relating to allegations of breaching strict betting rules.

Morgan is charged after 163 bets were allegedly placed by him in a period between 2014 and April of this year.

Matty Hughes is accused of placing nine bets in 2015, while Caspar Hughes is said to have placed 18 wagers in 2016 and 2017.

In another development Matty and Caspar Hughes are not being offered new deals by the Coasters.

Daniels is alleged to have placed 90 bets in 2016 and 2017.

The allegation against former player Baker is that he breached the rules in 2016, placing seven wagers.

The whole affair leaves a cloud of uncertainty hanging over AFC Fylde as they stand on the brink of the biggest season in their history.

The FA announcement came on the eve of the club's historic first venture in the top tier of non-league football at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

A club statement emanating from the Mill Farm club said: "Following the conclusion of an FA investigation into alleged betting on football matches by several current and former players, AFC Fylde can confirm that five individuals have been charged with misconduct.

"None of the five are charged with placing bets on AFC Fylde matches.

"As a result, internal disciplinary procedures have commenced."

The statement continued: "We can confirm that Caspar Hughes and Matty Hughes, who have been training with the club, will not be offered new deals.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks for their contributions to its success over recent years and wishes them well in their future careers.

Club chairman David Haythornthwaite could not be contacted for further comment on the FA action as he was said to be away on holiday.

The sanctions open to the FA include fines and suspensions.

AFC Fylde's ambition is to become a Football League club by 2022.

The five players concerned have until August 8 to respond to the FA charge.