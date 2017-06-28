Ezewele is summer signing number six for AFC Fylde

Full-back Josh Ezewele has become the sixth new signing to arrive at AFC Fylde this summer after completing a move from Kidderminster Harriers.

Ezewele joins the Coasters on a one-year deal with the option of a second year after leaving the National League North runners-up.

The 20-year-old started his career with Premier League side West Bromwich Albion and was a regular in their under-21s before moving to League Two Yeovil Town in July 2016.

Ezewele joined Kidderminster on loan in January before completing a permanent move the following month after an impressive spel. He was instrumental as they finished second in the league table.

The right-back further bolsters Dave Challinor’s defensive ranks following the signings of Jordan Tunnicliffe and Zaine Francis-Angol, who have both also joined from the Harriers.

Manager Dave Challinor believes his new man has a bright future ahead of him.

He said: “Josh is a young lad, one of the babies of the squad at 20, but has real potential.

“There is plenty to work on with him but he will be a real asset.

“He really wants to push on and feels this is the place to do that, as do we.

“He is similar to Zaine (Francis-Angol) in the way that he plays.”

Challinor continued: “He is a modern day full-back - athletic, a decent size and he can get up and down the pitch.

“He wants to get forward and he can play so he has all the attributes to be a very good player for us.

“He is generally good in all areas and it’s our responsibility to improve him further still.

“It is a position where we needed to get bodies in and we still want to add to our defensive ranks.

“That was where we struggled last season. We didn’t really get what I wanted from our full-backs due to personnel.

“In order for us to play how I want us to play, we need to get people in so that we can do that. And that process is in full swing,” Challinor added.