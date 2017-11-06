Dream FA Cup draw for AFC Fylde boss

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor is relishing his club’s home tie against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup second round

The Coasters, making their first-ever foray into round two, will welcome the League One high-flyers and 2013 FA Cup winners to Mill Farm next month.

Fylde saw off Kidderminster Harriers 4-2 on Saturday to set up the dream tie and Challinor beamed: “I’m absolutely delighted with the draw.

“It’s an opportunity for our lads to pit their wits against one of the top-ranked teams left in the competition and also one of the recent winners of the FA Cup.

“We are at home too, so it will be the biggest game ever been staged at Mill Farm and probably the biggest in the club’s history. It’s a great occasion and one we are relishing.

“There is a massive carrot as victory gives the potential of an absolutely huge tie in the third round. Granted, it’s potentially the toughest draw but ultimately we want to win every game we go into.

“We will prepare the way we do for any game and do our homework because it will be an incredibly tough test. However, it’s a free hit for us with a huge incentive.

“A few of our lads have played at that level but a lot are still aspiring to that. This is the one competition that allows you to test yourself against teams in higher divisions, so we have to cherish it. It’s a massive chance to prove how good our players are individually.

“I’d hope it would be a sell out. We have to see what day it is and whether TV is involved, but it is a huge occasion for us.” All the second-round ties will be played over the weekend of December 1-3.

