Coasters: Rowe is going nowhere

AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite insists that on-fire striker Danny Rowe is not for sale.

Rowe, who has fired 35 goals already this season, has been attracting attention from far and wide, but Haythornthwaite maintains he wouldn’t even accept a bid of half a million for his prized asset.

Fylde currently sit six points clear at the top of the National League North table ahead of this weekend’s visit of FC United of Manchester and the chairman is adamant that the Coasters will hold on to their best players as they continue their promotion push.

“We are not in the habit of selling our best players and that has not changed,” he said. “Danny has been in fantastic form this season and we aren’t going to jeopardise our chances of promotion to make a quick buck.

“We are building a club that is sustainable and every penny that we make here is reinvested straight back into the football to ensure that we are competitive and that we provide the best possible experience for supporters.

“The club is debt-free; the money I have put in is not a loan, so when the fans come down and spend their hard-earned cash, it goes straight back into the club for facilities and players.

“I have always maintained that a football club is nothing without fans so this is our way of giving back to everyone that has believed in us.

“We are in a very fortunate position and everything we do is to ensure that we don’t have to sell our best players.

“If we had built the new stadium and we had still been getting crowds of 600-700 then I would have been disappointed but the support and response has been fantastic. It has renewed my passion for the club.

“I can happily say that we are going to do everything we can to keep our best players. We are not in a position where we need to sell.”

Meanwhile, Coasters’ manager Dave Challinor is waiting on the fitness on several of his first team stars ahead of the weekend.

Midfielder starlet James Hardy missed the festive double-header against Chorley with a groin problem but could be available on Saturday after returning to light training today.

Defender Steve Williams could miss out with a hamstring injury, while on-loan winger Darren Stephenson is struggling with an ankle problem picked up against Chorley on Boxing Day.

Fylde are expecting another bumper crowd against FC United after smashing their attendance record last time out against Chorley, with 1,700 tickets already sold in advance.