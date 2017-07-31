Coasters’ Grand gesture

Have your say

AFC Fylde have completed the signing of experienced central defender Simon Grand.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club ahead of the National League season.

Grand spent last season with Salford City, scoring nine goals in 43 appearances as Salford made the National League North play-offs.

The defender began his career with Rochdale, winning their Young Player of the Year award in 2002, and has since enjoyed spells with the likes of Carlisle United, Grimsby and Morecambe.

He joined Barrow in 2014 and was named in the National League North Team of the Year as the Bluebirds won promotion to the top tier of Non-League football.

Grand has impressed during pre-season with the Coasters, featuring in all but one of the warm-up matches.