Coasters’ eyes are on FA Cup prize

AFC Fylde switch attention back to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend with a piece of history up for grabs.

The Coasters have reached the first round of England’s most prestigious cup competition in four of the last six years and are now aiming for a first appearance at the second round stage.

Kidderminster Harriers stand in their way as, after a steady start to the new season, the Coasters have hit a fantastic run of form with three wins on the spin in all competitions, including three clean sheets.

Boss Dave Challinor said: “We had to leave players out at the weekend, but we will need them all because we have lots of games coming up.

“We are fighting on more than one front at the moment with the FA Cup coming up but the lads that are in their are doing well after two win and two clean sheets.

“We are relishing this weekend’s game against Kidderminster. It’s important that we can switch between competitions and keep up the same level of performance.

“We have the same beliefs and the same philosophy regardless of what team we pick or the competition we are playing in. We will select a team that we think can beat Kidderminster.

“It will be another battle against a team that we know well. They play expansive football and get the ball down so we will need to be at our best.

“We will need to know when to press, when to sit back and be patient and our decision making needs to be spot-on.

“There is a big prize and opportunity waiting at the other side of the match and our sole focus now is on winning that game.

“We worked tremendously hard last week and we go into the game on the back of three deserved wins; three-and-a-half if you count the Maidstone game.

“Things have started to turn but we cannot rest on our laurels.”