Coasters’ Dixon is happy as the man in the middle

AFC Fylde star Bohan Dixon is relishing his new role in the side after his impressive display in the 4-1 victory over Darlington on Saturday.

The Coasters midfielder has been used primarily out wide this season; however he ran the show from a central position at the weekend, winning the penalty that put the icing on the cake for Fylde.

Dixon now hopes he has done enough to hold on to his favoured position for the season’s climax.

He said: “To be honest it is my natural position. I’ve not played there for a long time and I really enjoyed it. It’s been a few months since I started in that role.

“I’ve come off the bench and played in spells there but that’s my position. However, it’s not all about me so I’ve kept my head down and done a job for the team and for the manager.

“I’ve played a lot on the right and the left but I prefer the middle. Once I had my chance to play there, I knew in my head that I had to prove to the manager and everyone that that is my best position. I think I did that.

“At the end of the day, I just want to play games. You get older every year and I just really want to play games. That’s what I’m here for. To be honest, I don’t like being on the bench. I play most games anyway but I want to be playing 90 minutes for every game.”

Dixon was one of several candidates for the man of the match accolade last weekend against the Quakers.

He said: “I think that was the best we’ve played all season. We got beat against Nuneaton and we needed a massive reaction.

“This is a very hard league to win and this is the second year that I’ve been in it with Fylde.

“You can think about different performances and results in loads of different ways but obviously, we’ve had a few tough games recently.

“We wanted a minimum of two points from the Kidderminster and Stockport games as well as beating Nuneaton which unfortunately didn’t happen.

“We then knew that we had to win against Darlington and I think, because we knew we had to win, we stuck together and got it. When you stick together, work together and compete, they are the kind of results you can get.

“We knew that Kidderminster were losing from the crowd’s reaction while we were playing. It was a lift and when we got into the changing rooms we were buzzing.

“Not really because Kiddy had lost, but because we had won and the way we won. Kiddy losing was massive but as long as we win, we’re not really bothered about the teams behind us.”