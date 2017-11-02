Coasters defender ready for a Cup adventure

AFC Fylde star Jordan Tunnicliffe is relishing a crack at some familiar faces when his side welcome Kidderminster Harriers to Mill Farm this weekend.

The Coasters take on last season’s title rivals on Saturday in the first round of this season’s FA Cup in the knowledge that victory will give them a place in the second round for the first time in the club’s history.

Tunnicliffe, along with fellow defenders Zaine Francis-Angol and Josh Ezewele, made the switch to Fylde from Kidderminster in the summer after they were crowned National North champions at the Harriers’ expense.

The defender initially came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion before settling at Aggborough.

He said: “It’s always exciting for any player at any level to play in the FA Cup. I grew up watching the competition and it’s always been my aim to go as far as possible.

“I was with Kidderminster for three years so there is obviously a bit of added spice for me, but I’ll just go out there and treat it like any other game.

“I’m looking forward to playing against some old friends, but at the end of the day, when I cross that white line, the only thing on my mind will be winning the game for Fylde.

“I still speak to some of the lads there and I follow their results. They are still a good side and we know what to expect. They get the ball down and play and we will have to combat that.”