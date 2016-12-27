Coasters’ boss has no issue with derby day defeat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor had no complaints about his side’s derby defeat by Chorley.

Goals in each half from Chorley striker Jason Walker gave the visitors victory in front of a record Mill Farm crowd of 3,858 on Boxing Day.

The Fylde boss said: “It’s disappointing but we were second best today. It’s as simple as that.

“For 20 minutes, we were OK. We were on the front foot and then we just became negative in the way we went about things.

“In all honesty, the first goal was coming. From that point onwards, we stopped playing, we stopped moving the ball and we stopped competing.

“The second goal was horrific and it came at a poor time. We’ve conceded two goals either side of half-time which ultimately gives you a mountain to climb.

“We’ve huffed and puffed in the second half but we probably just needed a break to try and get a goal back. We didn’t do that but we didn’t do enough. Nowhere near enough.

“We expect to go to Chorley and have the same type of game. It will be a local derby that is a battle. Will there be a load of free-flowing football? No I don’t think that there will but you have to do the basics and you have to compete.

“You need to win first balls, second balls, you need to compete and put the ball into good areas. We need to do that more.