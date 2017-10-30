Coasters boss: Goals changed the game

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor was delighted that his side backed up Tuesday’s victory over Wrexham with their 4-0 win at Solihull Moors.

First-half goals from Jonny Smith and Danny Rowe set Challinor’s men on the path to three points with Sam Finley and Jack Muldoon scoring after the break.

Solihull manager Richard Money believes the Coasters are the ‘best team in the division’ and Challinor was impressed with his troops after a slow start.

“To back up Tuesday’s performance and win is massively pleasing,” Challinor said.

“We have got a big win from one of our worst performances this season.

“We took a while to get going but then we controlled the second half very well.

“We looked very frustrated early on but managed to get two goals right on half-time and it completely changed the complexion of the game and settled us down.

“It meant we could go out in the second half as a calmer team and we managed the game in a positive way.

“The two goals towards the end were the icing on the cake. We looked a very good team for an hour.

“We have stuck with the same side for two games running now and they have looked good but we have a very strong squad and people will need to keep performing to retain their place.

“We were potentially looking at making changes at half-time but games change very quickly and we are delighted with the result.”