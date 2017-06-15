Challinor’s ‘crazy’ summer after award-winning Fylde season

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is continuing his quest to boost his squad in time for the 2017-18 Vanarama National League – but insists the club will not accede to the excessive demands of agents.

The Coasters boss has described the past few weeks since his side clinched the National North title as “crazy and a bit mental”.

He says he is continuing to speak to potential targets and is hoping for more positive news.

But he added: “We have had agents chucking names at us but they are way beyond our wage structure and they will not be getting a pay-day from us.

“There are also people putting stories about that we are ready to listen to offers for some of our players but that is not the case.

“We are in a position in which we don’t have to sell players. If they were available, then they would be on the transfer list, so that it would be open and everyone would know that they were available.”

One player who has been rumoured to be a target for Football League clubs is young player of the year James Hardy.

But Challinor insists there has been no bid for Hardy and the club’s priority is to get him ready for the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Fylde’s historic first season in the top tier of English non-league football.

The Coasters’ manager said: “Jack has had the all-clear after a stress fracture on his back.

He is concentrating on getting fit now, so that he is ready for the start of the season. It will probably be another 18 months before we see the best of him.”

So far the Coasters have recruited Kidderminster Harriers’ pair Zaine Francis-Angol and Jordan Tunnicliffe as well as Stockport County’s player of the season Lewis Montrose.

Challinor is working hard to get more players in.

“We have spoken to loads of players already. We have offers in for some and we have had a lot of conversations.

“The plan is to get players who are capable of performing at the level we are at and who also want to get better.

“We know what our targets are and hopefully we can sort something out over the next few weeks.”

Challinor attended the annual meeting and presentation ceremony of the National League at Celtic Manor, Cardiff, where he picked up the award for the North Division Manager of the Year.

But he was quick to pass on the credit for the award, saying: “It is always good to get personal recognition but I would like to think that it reflects on the work of everyone at the club.”

“It’s a reward for work over a long season but it’s also a reward for everyone really. Ultimately it was a massive team effort. Everyone played their part in a really successful season for us.”