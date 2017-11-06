Challinor: Now Fylde can dare to dream in FA Cup

Dave Challinor looks forward to Fylde featuring in the FA Cup’s second-round draw for the first time tonight and admitted: “It feels great.”

The Coasters boss said: “The players deserve a massive amount of credit and hopefully they get what they deserve in the draw, whether that be a big tie or a favourable one that gives us a chance of progressing.

“We are at the point where we can dare to dream because that third round draw, when the big boys come in, is just one step away.

The first half was close, so at the break I wanted us to get more out of our wide players and for the middle three to take control of the game. They couldn’t have done that any better.

“For 20 minutes after half-time we were fantastic. We took our chances well and they were really good goals.

“The last 15 minutes were disappointing because we made life difficult for ourselves but it was always going to be tough because they play good football.

“We have backed up our fine form in the league with another win and now we can look forward to the draw.

“It doesn’t matter to me who we get. If we can get a tie that on paper looks winnable, then that would be great.”