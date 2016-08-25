Challinor hopes Fylde crowd come back for more

Manager Dave Challinor believes a point was the very least AFC Fylde deserved from their 3-3 home draw with Salford City and he hopes the club record crowd will come back for more this weekend.

The Coasters trailed twice on Tuesday before defender Steve Williams stole in to seal the draw with a header deep in stoppage time.

Manager Challinor said: “We didn’t play particularly well in possession but we showed the characteristics we are going to need this season if we are to be successful.

“I think we deserved at least a point but I’m disappointed again in the way we conceded goals. One was a worldie but their other two were terrible from our point of view.

“Rowey scored a worldie too to make it 2-2, then their keeper makes a top save to keep out Bohan Dixon and Rowey hits the post with an incredible free-kick. For their lad (Mike Phenix) to then go up the other end and slam one in was frustrating.

“We brought Matt Blinkhorn on and I thought he had a big impact in a short space of time and got us up the pitch. We showed great character and got our reward. We are still unbeaten but are now there to be shot at.”

The point left Fylde on top of National North but they were knocked off the summit last night by Darlington 1883, who beat Chorley 2-0.

An unprecedented 1,832 attended Tuesday’s match and Challinor said: “We had a fantastic crowd and we provided them with an entertaining game. Hopefully they enjoyed it and will want to come back. We are moving forward as a club and we have to keep doing that on the pitch too.”

Challinor was forced into two changes following injuries to goalkeeper Rhys Taylor and winger Brendon Daniels in Saturday’s win at Alfreton.

“It wasn’t ideal having to change a winning side but it is part and parcel of the game,” said Challinor.

“Rhys is a big loss for us because he has been a calming influence at the back with his experience and composure, and with Brendon missing we had to set up a little differently.

“It did disrupt the balance but that is no excuse for the goals we conceded.

“I want both players back as quickly as possible but we are still unsure when that might be. Fingers crossed they aren’t long-term. If we need to strengthen we will.

“We have a busy weekend coming up, with Halifax on Saturday and Bradford on Monday, and hopefully we can keep this unbeaten run going.”

DANIEL AGNEW