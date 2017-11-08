Burke: AFC Fylde's real chance of a cup shock

ffAFC Fylde full-back Luke Burke admits he had mixed emotions following the FA Cup draw.

Burke has been a regular for AFC Fylde since making a loan switch from League One side Wigan Athletic and admits he wasn’t surprised to see the clubs drawn together in the second round.

Fylde will go head-to-head with the Latics at Mill Farm over the first weekend of December and Burke said: “I just knew that when Fylde were drawn out Wigan would be next. I was keen to find out if I could play, but it turns out I can’t so that’s a shame.

“Wigan are a very strong, attacking side. They have been a real goal threat this season but hopefully we can keep them out. They are strong all over the pitch, so it won’t be easy.

“I think they will put a strong team out because they will want to get into the third round too. The FA Cup is an important competition for them, after winning it in 2013, so I can’t see a reason why they wouldn’t want to do well again.

“I was only in the Under-14s at the time but there was a good atmosphere around the club with Roberto Martinez in charge.

“It has been a disappointing few years since but they are back on the up. However, we are a strong team too and we are definitely on the up as well.

“The performances recently have improved and we are on a good winning streak, so if we can keep that going I think we have a real chance. I’m just disappointed I can’t be involved on the day.

Burke, who featured sporadically for the Wigan first team prior to his loan switch, admits the move to Mill Farm has worked wonders for his confidence.

“The lads have been excellent with me and really made me feel at home,” he said. “My time here has already really helped build up my confidence.

“At the start of the season I was low on confidence but since coming here I have managed to get back to playing how I know I can.

“I had got to the point where even when I was getting a chance I didn’t want it. Not getting a run of games and coming in and out of the team was difficult.

“But having a sustained run in the team has really helped restore my self-confidence.

“I like playing in a back three and at wing-back as well as a flat back four. We have been trying out a few different formations recently and I’m feeling comfortable in any at the moment.”