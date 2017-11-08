BBC to televise AFC Fylde v Wigan FA Cup clash

AFC Fylde's FA Cup tie at home to Wigan Athletic has been chosen for live TV broadcast.
The Gazette understands that the second-round clash will be televised by the BBC on the evening of Friday, December 1.
The Coasters reached the second-round for the first time in their history with Saturday's 4-2 home win over Kidderminster Harriers and were rewarded with a tie against the 2013 FA Cup winners.
Fylde manager Dave Challinor couldn't hide his delight at welcoming the League One high-flyers to Mill Farm next month, describing the Wigan match as "probably the biggest in the club's history".
Almost Done!
Registering with Blackpool Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.