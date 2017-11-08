BBC to televise AFC Fylde v Wigan FA Cup clash

AFC Fylde's FA Cup tie at home to Wigan Athletic has been chosen for live TV broadcast.

The Gazette understands that the second-round clash will be televised by the BBC on the evening of Friday, December 1.

The Coasters reached the second-round for the first time in their history with Saturday's 4-2 home win over Kidderminster Harriers and were rewarded with a tie against the 2013 FA Cup winners.

Fylde manager Dave Challinor couldn't hide his delight at welcoming the League One high-flyers to Mill Farm next month, describing the Wigan match as "probably the biggest in the club's history".