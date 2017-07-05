AFC Fylde fixtures for the 2017-18 season

AFC Fylde begin their debut season in the National League at home to Boreham Wood on August 5.

The Coasters’ first away game in the top tier of English non-league football sees them at Chester on August 8 before games against both promoted sides from the National League South, Ebbsfleet United and Maidenhead United.

Hartlepool United and Leyton Orient, relegated from the Football League, will visit Fylde in the second half of the season with the Coasters travelling to Victoria Park and Brisbane Road in August and September respectively.

The busy New Year period throws up both home and away fixtures against last season’s play-off finalists Tranmere Rovers with Fylde visiting Prenton Park on Boxing Day.

Fixtures

August

Sat 5 Boreham Wood H

Tue 8 Chester A

Sat 12 Ebbsfleet United A

Tue 15 Maidenhead United H

Sat 19 Dagenham and Redbridge H

Sat 26 Hartlepool United A

Mon 28 Barrow H

September

Sat 2 FC Halifax Town A

Sat 9 Bromley H

Tue 12 Macclesfield Town A

Sat 16 Eastleigh A

Sat 23 Woking H

Sat 30 Leyton Orient A

October

Tue 3 Gateshead H

Sat 7 Sutton United A

Sat 21 Maidstone United H

Tue 24 Wrexham H

Sat 28 Solihull Moors A

November

Sat 11 Aldershot Town A

Sat 18 Torquay United H

Tue 21 Guiseley H

Sat 25 Dover Athletic A

December

Sat 2 Chester H

Sat 9 Boreham Wood A

Sat 23 Ebbsfleet United H

Tue 26 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 30 Maidenhead United A

January

Mon 1 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat 6 Bromley A

Sat 20 Macclesfield Town H

Sat 27 Woking A

February

Sat 3 Eastleigh H

Sat 10 Gateshead A

Sat 17 Leyton Orient H

Tue 20 Guiseley A

Sat 24 Dover Athletic H

March

Sat 3 Torquay United A

Sat 10 Aldershot Town H

Sat 17 Hartlepool United H

Sat 24 Dagenham and Redbridge A

Fri 30 FC Halifax Town H

April

Mon Apr 2 Barrow A

Sat Apr 7 Sutton United H

Sat Apr 14 Maidstone United A

Sat Apr 21 Solihull Moors H

Sat Apr 28 Wrexham A