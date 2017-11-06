Search

AFC Fylde draw Wigan in FA Cup

Emirates FA Cup
Emirates FA Cup

AFC Fylde's reward for reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history is a home tie against League One's second-placed club Wigan Athletic.

The draw was made at Chorley immediately before their first-round tie against Fleetwood Town, the winners of which will be at home to Hereford of the Evo-Stik South Premier Division.
Boreham Wood's prize for beating Blackpool on Saturday is a visit to Coventry City.
FA Cup second round draw: Woking or Bury v Peterborough or Tranmere, MK Dons v Maidstone, Newport v Cambridge, Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay, Port Vale v Yeovil, Shrewsbury v Morecambe, Doncaster v Northampton or Scunthorpe, Slough v Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon v Charlton, Stevenage v Swindon, Mansfield v Guiseley or Accrington, Gateshead v Luton, Bradford v Plymouth, Blackburn v Crewe, AFC Fylde v Wigan, Gillingham v Carlisle, Notts County v Oxford City, Forest Green v Exeter, Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford, Coventry v Boreham Wood.
Ties to be played weekend of December 1-2.