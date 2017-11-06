AFC Fylde draw Wigan in FA Cup

AFC Fylde's reward for reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history is a home tie against League One's second-placed club Wigan Athletic.
The draw was made at Chorley immediately before their first-round tie against Fleetwood Town, the winners of which will be at home to Hereford of the Evo-Stik South Premier Division.
Boreham Wood's prize for beating Blackpool on Saturday is a visit to Coventry City.
FA Cup second round draw: Woking or Bury v Peterborough or Tranmere, MK Dons v Maidstone, Newport v Cambridge, Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay, Port Vale v Yeovil, Shrewsbury v Morecambe, Doncaster v Northampton or Scunthorpe, Slough v Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon v Charlton, Stevenage v Swindon, Mansfield v Guiseley or Accrington, Gateshead v Luton, Bradford v Plymouth, Blackburn v Crewe, AFC Fylde v Wigan, Gillingham v Carlisle, Notts County v Oxford City, Forest Green v Exeter, Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford, Coventry v Boreham Wood.
Ties to be played weekend of December 1-2.
