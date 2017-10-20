AFC Fylde boss bids to keep cup momentum in Maidstone match

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is calling on his side to build on the impetus of the notable FA Cup win over Wrexham and carry it over to their league form, starting with tomorrow’s home clash against Maidstone United.

Like the Coasters, Maidstone have qualified for the first round proper of the FA Cup, getting though on Tuesday night with a 3-1 win in a replay at Enfield.

It was a match watched by Challinor, who made the trip south to see Maidstone for himself.

He said: “I saw Maidstone at Enfield and though the match went to extra time, they won quite comfortably in the end as you would expect playing against lower opposition, if you like.

“I had already seen Maidstone play on video, but it was good to get a look at them first hand.

“Like all teams in this league, Maidstone are a well organised side, who have had some good results.”

One line of attack that has already registered with Challinor is how quickly The Stones got the ball up to central striker Joe Pigott and how his team-mates run-off him, something that Fylde will need to prepare for.

Challinor added: “What is important to us is we carry on the momentum of the win in the FA Cup over Wrexham and start to put a good run together.”

Fylde are currently 19th in the table, with Maidstone 10 places above them, the deficit being seven points.

For the Mill Farm clash, the home side will be without Lewis Montrose, who is serving the final match of his suspension.

Also in the squad will be last week’s loan acquisitions from Oldham Athletic, defenders George Edmundson and Jamie Stott.

The terms of the loan are until November 11, but that could be extended should the duo come up to expectations and if Oldham are agreeable to it.

Challinor said: “If they turn out to be as good as expected, then we would be stupid not to try and extend the loans.

“But we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

“We needed to strengthen our defence at a busy time of the season when we have FA Cup and FA Trophy matches as well as games in the league.”

The league campaign is the number one priority for Fylde, but the thoughts of the players and staff have already turned to the first round FA Cup match at home to Kidderminster Harriers on November 4.

The FA Cup has special resonance for Coasters’ player Jack Muldoon, who was part of the Lincoln City team that became the first non-league side in more than a century to reach the quarter-finals, before exiting to eventual winners Arsenal.

Lincoln beat Guiseley in the final qualifying round before defeating Altrincham and Oldham followed by Ipswich and Brighton

In round five, the Imps beat Burnley at Turf Moor before the last eight draw with Arsenal.

Muldoon is now intent on another cup run now that he has joined the Coasters.

He said: “We haven’t started the season as well as we would have liked but the Cup is a different proposition and you can play with a bit more freedom.

“We are over the first hurdle, so there’s no reason why we can’t have a good run.

“Last season’s run for me was probably once in a lifetime but I set my ambitions high, so you never know.

“When I was playing against Guiseley in the qualifying rounds I never dreamed for one second that we would reach the quarter-finals.

“We drew against Guiseley in the first game and had to go to a replay so we were a bit on edge even then.

“We will enjoy it this season and just try to get as far as we can.”