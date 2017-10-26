AFC Fylde bid to build momentum at Moors

Rival managers Dave Challinor and Richard Money were singing from the same hymn sheet ahead of AFC Fylde’s visit to Solihull Moors.

They were both stressing the importance of backing up big midweek wins in tomorrow’s clash.

While Fylde put an end to Wrexham’s unbeaten run of 11 matches in the Vanarama National League with an authoritative 2-0 win at Mill Farm, struggling Solihull Moors, under new manager Money, scored an equally important 2-1 win at Eastleigh.

It was not enough to lift Money’s side off the bottom of the table, but it was a major morale-booster.

Coasters’ boss Challinor said it was important that Fylde now maintained the impetus of the win over Wrexham, the second time they have achieved a win against the North Wales club, having previously knocked them out of the FA Cup.

Only once so far this season have Fylde achieved back-to-back wins against Hartlepool and Barrow in late-August.

Money said of the Fylde clash: “The players know they did well against Eastleigh; let’s see if we can back it up.”

Referring to the visit of Fylde, he said: “We can look forward to it with a little bit more momentum and hope.”

Challinor said: “You only look at Macclesfield to see what a run of good results can do.

“They were in mid-table before they won six matches and now they are at the top of the league.

“The win over Wrexham was our best of the season in terms of how we played for the full 90 minutes and ended Wrexham’s long unbeaten run.

“We played well at both ends of the pitch and were really solid; we could have won more comfortably than we did.

“We had 25 shots on target to three by Wrexham, one of the top sides in the division on a night when their goalkeeper was in outstanding form.

“Now the challenge for the players is to show that they can follow up a performance like that, which we have only done once so far this season.

“It was something that we were able to do last season.

“When we lost a game, then we usually followed it up with a win or a draw.”

“We want to go into the Solihull game on the front foot, but we know that they will also want to build on the result that they got against Eastleigh.”

Lewis Montrose is available for the Coasters now that he has completed his suspension but James Hardy is out injured.

Challinor said: “James has an issue with his back and it is problem that he has last season and it is a question of giving him time.”