AFC Fylde 0 Rochdale 1: Match report

AFC Fylde suffered a narrow defeat against League One Rochdale in their second pre-season friendly.

Steve Davies’ second-half free-kick was the difference between the sides, though the Coasters more than matched their opponents for the majority of the afternoon.

Manager Dave Challinor named a much-changed line-up from the side that started at Marine last Tuesday, with a first appearance for goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

The Coasters dominated the opening exchanges and went close to scoring after nine minutes with a move of real quality. Midfielder Sam Finley exchanged passes with Dan Bradley and tricked his way past the last man before his shot from 18 yards was well saved by Josh Lillis.

Bradley was looking dangerous as he and Finley saw shots fizz narrowly wide.

The visitors started to grow into the game and Callum Camps blasted a free-kick into the wall. Intricate play on the half-hour between Finley and Zaine Francis-Angol saw the ball land at the feet of Brendon Daniels but he lashed wide from the edge of the area.

New boy Muldoon’s strike was blocked and rebounded towards Bradley, whose ambitious overhead kick from 25 yards found the goalkeeper’s grateful arms. Powerful frontman Calvin Andrew had a rare chance for Dale but Lynch was equal to his low effort.

After a raft of changes at half-time it was the visitors who broke the deadlock, Steve Davies curling a free-kick from the corner of the area into the far top corner.

Dale full-back Joe Rafferty looked to repeat the trick after an hour when he let fly from a similar position and was unlucky to see his effort crash back off the crossbar.

Fylde were looking more lively with the introductions of James Hardy, Henry Jones and Danny Rowe, but it was one of the three triallists who almost levelled the scores when his deft chip was cleared off the line.

Hardy had a glorious late chance to equalise but chipped straight into the keeper’s arms instead of putting his foot through the ball. The Coasters host Championship club Bolton tomorrow (7.30pm).

DANIEL AGNEW

AFC Fylde: Lynch (Taylor 45) C. Hughes (Ezewele 63), Tunnicliffe (Bond 63), Langley (TrialList 63), Francis-Angol (TrialList 63), Montrose (Morgan 63), Finley (Hardy 63), Bradley (TriaLlist 63), Tasdemir (M. Hughes 45), Daniels (Jones 45, Muldoon (Rowe 63).

Att: 839