AFC Fylde 0 Bolton Wanderers 0: Match report

Fylde claimed a creditable goalless draw with Championship side Bolton Wanderers as pre-season preparations continued at Mill Farm.

Close on 1,300 supporters watched the Coasters match their illustrious opponents for much of the match, with Sky TV cameras in attendance.

Fylde midfielder Dan Bradley was the width of the post from winning it for the hosts late on, while goalkeeper Jay Lynch thwarted his former club with fantastic save in the final minute.

Manager Dave Challinor shuffled his pack from the side that faced Rochdale at the weekend, with a new-look starting 11.

Welsh forward Henry Jones was the first to threaten the Bolton goal inside three minutes, when his deflected drive had to be pounced on by goalkeeper Mark Howard.

Bolton star Adam Le Fondre broke through seconds later and would surely have opened the scoring if it wasn’t for an interception from stretching keeper Rhys Taylor.

James Hardy fired over from distance for the hosts in an entertaining opening, while Trotters midfielder Jeff King went close with an ambitious free-kick.

The home side had the best chance yet after 20 minutes, when Jones’ terrific free-kick was only half-cleared and Andy Bond seized on the loose ball to force a good save from Howard at his near post.

Hardy and Jones were proving a handful for the Championship defence and almost combined to break the deadlock. Hardy beat his man on the edge of the area before slipping in Jones, who did the same before testing Howard with a low strike.

Bolton had chances of their own as Le Fondre headed wide when well placed before Alex Perry found the car park with a wild strike from 25 yards.

Two new boys linked up to fashion the first chance after the break for Bolton. Sammy Ameobi cut inside from the right and found Adam Armstrong free on the penalty spot but the Newcastle loanee blazed over the bar.

There was a flurry of chances for the hosts on 54 minutes , when Dorian Dervite’s fluffed clearance allowed Bond to find Danny Rowe. The frontman’s first- time strike was blocked and fell to Jones, whose effort suffered a similar fate before the ball was frantically cleared.

Challinor made six changes on the hour and the Coasters pushed for an opener, Matty Hughes trying his luck with an ambitious overhead kick that was well defended.

The visitors had the ball in the net with 15 minutes to play, when Will Buckley teed up Armstrong to slot home but the former was adjudged offside.

Buckley had a decent opportunity when he fired over from 18 yards.

The midfielder had an even better chance to win the match when he was played clean through with four minutes left but he lifted his shot over the bar.

Fylde were a whisker from winning it themselves in the dying seconds, when Bradley advanced to the edge of the area and let fly with a rasping strike that crashed back off the far post.

The final seconds were the best of the match as Armstrong was presented with a glorious opportunity but former Bolton stopper Lynch was equal to his powerful strike from close range.

DANIEL AGNEW

AFC Fylde: Taylor (Lynch 46), Ezewele, Trialist (Langley 61), Tunnicliffe (Trialist 46), Francis Angol (Daniels), Morgan (Finley 61), Bond (Montrose 61), Jones (Tasdemir 61), Hardy (M. Hughes), Trialist (C. Hughes), Rowe (Muldoon 61).

Bolton first half: Howard, Little, Brockbank, Wheater, Beevers, C. Taylor, Perry, Pratley, King, Madine, Le Fondre.

Bolton second half: Alnwick, Darby, Dervite, Derik, Trialist, A.Taylor, Karacan, Vela, Buckley, Armstrong, Ameobi.

Ref: Leigh Doughty; Att: 1,289