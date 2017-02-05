Sandbach United 1 AFC Blackpool 0: Match report

Two crucial penalty decisions in the final 15 minutes of a fairly drab Hallmark Security League first division encounter left AFC empty-handed.

New signings Jordan O’Mahoney, Danny Thompson and Akwasi Kwateng started but AFC were without Jack Williams, Dean Ing and Matt Muscroft against their top-six hosts. The wet surface was not conducive to flowing football and the strong Sandbach side applied early pressure.

Even so, AFC had the first clear-cut chance on 20 minutes, when Kwateng got free on the left. His cross was met with a poor punch by the keeper and the ball feel to midfielder Ben Duffield, whose shot bounced over.

At the other end, Callum Kirkland tipped a rising snapshot over his bar, then on the stroke of half-time Duffield fired into the side-netting.

The second period followed the same pattern, with the home side having the bulk of possession but rarely threatening. Mechanics had leaked seven a week earlier at Widnes but showed far more resolve in defence and looked on course for a well deserved point until the 77th minute.

A penalty was awarded against Marc Taylor, who protested he had made no contact with the Sandbach striker, and Josh Lane stroked home from the spot.

The game became ill-tempered and AFC’s James Corbett lucky to see only a yellow card for a lunging tackle. But they responded well and had a strong penalty claim for handball after a Duffield surge.

But to their amazement, the offence was ruled to have taken place outside the box and a free-kick was awarded.

To confirm that AFC were out of luck, Matt Richardson later hit the bar and Stephen Betteridge dragged a shot wide in the final minute.

Victory for Atherton LR meant AFC slipped back to third-bottom but with an eight-point gap over the bottom two. They are at home to leaders Litherland REMYCA on Saturday.

STEPHEN PARRIS

Blackpool: Kirkland, O’Mahoney, Betteridge, Thompson, Corbett, Taylor, Charnley, Richardson, Tomlinson, Duffield, Kwateng; subs: Hanslip, Errington, Footman.