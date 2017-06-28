Owen Oyston to give evidence in High Court battle

Owen Oyston was due to give evidence today in the High Court battle over Blackpool Football Club.

The Oystons are locked in a bitter five-week legal battle with Latvian millionaire Valeri Belokon, who claims the family “improperly” extracted millions of pounds from Blackpool FC following its short-lived but cash-rich promotion to the Premier League in 2010, using the money for their own benefit.

The hearing – which has already heard from Belokon and Karl Oyston – is now in its third week.

During the trial at the High Court in London, the Oyston family have been accused of alienating fans by using the club as their “personal cash machine”.

Mr Belokon, acting through his company VB Football Assets, a minor shareholder in the club, is seeking a ruling that the Oystons are guilty of “unfair prejudice” against shareholders.

The Oystons have countered with allegations that Mr Belokon has incited fans to cause trouble, making it difficult to run the company in the best interests of the football club.

The hearing continues today, when Owen Oyston is due to give evidence.