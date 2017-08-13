Oswestry Town 1 AFC Blackpool 3: Match report

Having taken two months to record their first win last season, relegated Blackpool took three points at the first attempt in the Hallmark Security League first division, defeating a side who had a promising debut season.

New Fylde manager Dave Worthington’s starting 11 featured only three players from last season, keeper Callum Kirkland, captain Marc Taylor and striker Ben Duffield, who scored twice and was named man of the match. Duffield who gave the visitors a 21st-minute lead after a cagey start at the ground shared with Welsh premier league side TNS.

Kirkland was rescued by a post but otherwise dealt with all Oswestry’s attempts and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

AFC took control with two goals in three minutes, Duffield netting his second in the 64th before winger Billy McKenna cut in from the right to strike low past keeper Mike Jones.

The home side pulled a goal back through Lewis Jarman in the 73rd minute and later skied an effort in front of an open net, but AFC otherwise saw out the game well.

Manager Worthington said: “We are delighted with the result and with the performance. The work rate was outstanding and they thoroughly deserved all three points.

“We rode our luck at times, with Callum making a couple of fine saves in the first half, but the second goal was the turning point. We were more of a threat in the second half, especially on the break.”

Blackpool’s first home game is against Silsden on Tuesday (7.45pm), when admission will be £6 with £3 concessions.

Blackpool: Kirkland, Nay, Betteridge, Cassidy, Taylor, Pickering, McKenna, Mottram, Duffield, Fishwick, Dawson; subs; Vaughan, Muscroft, Bishop, Clarke, Purdon