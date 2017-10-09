AFC Blackpool staff seek improvements

AFC Blackpool’s coaching staff continued to stress the need for improvement despite closing in on the NWCFL play-off places.

Saturday’s 3-1 win against Abbey Hulton United sees the players (pictured) handily placed in eighth going into Saturday’s outing at St Helens Town.

“There is still room for improvement; we all know and agree on that,” said goalkeeping coach Andy Speight.

“Our feet though are firmly on the ground, and we are looking forward to the next game.”

Manager Dave Worthington added: “That was a great result for us today, which keeps us within touching distance of the top six. However, the result did probably gloss over the performance, mostly in the first half. We need to be better both in the last third and defensively.

“Fair play to the lads. They were told at half-time that, with Abbey Hulton down to 10 men, nothing less than three points would be acceptable.

“Team selection is difficult for me and Willy (assistant manager, Mark Williams) at the moment. Which is, though, just what we want. And again we had a strong bench today.

“We’ve lots of games coming up and and we need to get a run going so we can aim for the play-off places. Both the players and the management need to keep working hard, if not harder.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support us.

“We all hope those who haven’t been before will join our loyal band of supporters and be back.”