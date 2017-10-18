AFC Blackpool beaten on penalties in Macron Cup

AFC Blackpool bowed out of the Macron Cup at the first hurdle, beaten 3-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes at home to Hallmark Security League rivals Nelson.

AFC manager Dave Worthington was hoping for a good cup run but their first division rivals defied their lowly league position to advance.

Ben Fishwick was injured in the warm-up, meaning a start for Billy McKenna.

Kyle Preece, Matt Muscroft and two new loan signings, midfielder Sam Staunton-Turner and striker Max Landless, all went straight into the starting 11.

The game never really got going, with neither side able to dominate. And it was no surprise that the 90 minutes produced no goals.

Nelson went closest to breaking the deadlock late on but were denied by a fine save from Callum Kirkland.

With both sides missing two of their first four penalty kicks, Nelson scored their fifth to put all the pressure on AFC captain Martin Baird.

He fired over and Nelson celebrated a win which earns them a home tie with Prestwich Heys.

Blackpool return to league action on Saturday at home to Atherton Laburnum Rovers.

Blackpool: Kirkland, Donaghy, Betteridge, Caunce, Baird, Muscroft, McKenna, Staunton-Turner, Preece, Landless, Bisphp; subs: Pickering, Hargreaves, Taylor, Speight.