A Galactico to go?

Monday’s football news from the papers and web

Don Balon: Real Madrid could sell Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale this summer after some unimpressive recent showings.

Diario Gol: Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Neymar is considering leaving Real Madrid; both Madrid and Manchester United want the striker.

Marca: Chelsea are interested in signing Madrid defender Pepe once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Daily Mirror: Former Belgium boss Georges Leekens believes Romelu Lukaku is ready for a ‘big, big move.’

The Independent: Arsene Wenger has urged Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to sign a new deal with Arsenal amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

Daily Telegraph: Wenger will offer new contracts to Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs.