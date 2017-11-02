Estrada leads Blackpool to Tameside triumph

Blackpool Basketball Club sit second in Division Four North with a 4-1 record after a 97-76 win when they travelled to Tameside last weekend.

Aitor Estrada returned to the line-up after sitting out the previous week with a back injury and there was also a return to action for Mark Cowell.

Blackpool raced off to a strong start in the first quarter, taking advantage of Tameside’s zone defence.

They hit five three-point shots, including a four-point play from Estrada.

Struggling to slow down Blackpool’s attack, Tameside found themselves 27-17 down after an opening period in which seven of Blackpool’s players got themselves on the scoresheet.

Blackpool didn’t slow down in the second quarter.

Estrada led from the front and had 12 of his 27 points in the period.

Blackpool were firing on all cylinders, going on a 22-3 run over the first six minutes of the quarter and playing lock down defence which held Tameside to just nine points on two field-goals for the quarter.

At the half-time mark the visiting team had a dominant 59-26 lead.

The home side struggled to find any momentum in the third quarter.

Trading baskets and foul trouble caused problems for Tameside, sending Blackpool to the foul line 41 times on the day.

A defensive adjustment into a full court press created a two-minute 11-0 run from Tameside which was quickly answered back with a 9-2 run from Blackpool.

Greg Slater found his way to the free throw line and was four from four to close the third period, giving Blackpool a comfortable 82-53 lead.

With the outcome almost certain, Blackpool’s starting players got a well-deserved rest, closing the game out with the second unit who carried on the momentum holding Tameside at bay.

They did enough to ensure that Blackpool came out with a win, leading from start to finish as they head to York this Sunday.

Ten of Blackpool’s 11 players scored on the day with Estrada top-scoring on 27 points, Slater finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and 11 perfect throws from the free-throw line, while Cowell added 12 points and 10 rebounds.