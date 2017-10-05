Devonshire take Blackpool boccia crown

Concentration, focus and teamwork were the order of the day at Blackpool Sixth as Blackpool primary schools contested the Blackpool Boccia Championships for 2017/2018.

The precision ball game sees teams going head to head in a series of ‘ends’, with the all-important goal of finishing with their coloured ball closer to the jack than their opponents’.

The games allows for players of all abilities to play against each other through the use of modified equipment, such as bowling ramps and audible targets zones.

Playing partners enable those with limited limb movement to enjoy the game too.

Young players from Devonshire, Highfurlong, Marton, Park Community Academy, St Theresa’s and Thames battled it out in a round robin style competition with a place at the Lancashire County Finals awaiting the winners.

Young Leaders from Highfurlong Schools and Blackpool Sixth worked closely together to ensure that the games ran to schedule and that everyone was up to date with the scores approaching the final stages.

After the final ball had been bowled the children gathered to give thanks to their teachers and the young leaders for enabling them to enjoy this sporty spectacular. Every player was congratulated and received their individual School Games Boccia Award.

Devonshire were announced as 2017/2018 Blackpool Boccia Champions and were treated to a huge chees as they stepped forwards to receive their winners’ medals.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games Organiser, said: “It is great to see a county final pathway event being contested so early in the school year as it sets the tone perfectly for another fantastic year ahead for the School Games in Blackpool. This was an event for young people delivered by young people and shows the range of roles that our up and coming sports coaches of the future can have within school sport. It also highlights that life-long participation is available in sport and physical activity is widely available across the town. The show of sporting behaviour was great, with all schools congratulating each other throughout the day.

“Congratulations go to Devonshire for scooping the top spot and we wish them all the best of luck for the County Finals.”