Young Fylde cricketers learn from a master

Cricket starlets were put through their paces by a Lancashire coach to help them develop their talents.

John Abrahams, former Lancashire CCC captain, England Under-19 head coach and manager and ECB Elite Players, was at Fylde Cricket Club in Moorland Road in Poulton to pass on his knowledge to the club’s eager young players.

He led a training session and helped juniors pick up some valuable skills.

A club spokesman said: “John, aided by the Fylde coaches, put on a great session which included batting, fielding and bowling skills.

“Many thanks John for a great evening.”

The club’s youth policy is already bearing fruit with several youngsters making the first team this season.

Young Sam Davies defied his age to lead Fylde’s first team to an unlikely victory on Saturday against Whittingham and Goosnargh with an assured unbeaten half-century. The 14-year-old, batting at three, led his side from a perilous position at 16-4 chasing Whittingham’s 166-9 to surpass the total with two overs to spare.

He batted more than 40 overs for his unbeaten 56.

Skipper Anthony Ellison, another former club junior, scored 48 in a 100-run partnership with Davies.

Other juniors in the side included Joseph Lund, Jack Davies and Johnny Lee.