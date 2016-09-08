Tributes to Lancashire cricket ace

The cricket world is mourning the death of former Lancashire and England seam bowler Ken Higgs, who has died aged 79.

Higgs, who lives in Blackpool, was a stalwart of both Lancashire and Leicestershire. He took 71 wickets at an average of just 20.74 in 15 Tests.

In a first-class career that spanned 28 years, including a successful comeback for Leicestershire in his late 40s in 1986, Higgs finished with 1,536 wickets at 23.61.

He made his England debut at The Oval against South Africa in 1965, and won his final cap on his home ground at Old Trafford in his second Ashes Test three years later - having also faced Australia at Brisbane.

Leicestershire released a statement on Wednesday, paying tribute to their former captain and recalling Higgs' best Test series at home to the West Indies in 1966, in which he took 24 wickets.

The statement read: "Leicestershire County Cricket Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great fast-medium opening bowler Ken Higgs."

Leicestershire chairman and former batsman Paul Haywood voiced his personal recollections of playing alongside a "truly great bowler".

He said: "We are deeply saddened by the news that Ken has passed away.

"I had the great pleasure of playing alongside Ken, and he was a truly great bowler who had a wonderful career record.

"Ken was well respected by everyone at Leicestershire County Cricket Club, and we would like to offer our condolences and best wishes to his family."

David Lloyd, the ex-Lancashire all-rounder and England coach turned broadcaster, wrote on Twitter: "So sad to hear that Ken Higgs , Lancashire , Leicestershire England has passed away . A great man #mentor"

Flags at both Grace Road and Old Trafford, where England face Pakistan in a day-night NatWest Twenty20 international on Wednesday evening, were flying at half-mast as a mark of respect from both clubs.

Higgs was significantly less skilled with bat than ball, but famously figured in Leicestershire's record last-wicket partnership.

At number 11, he scored a remarkable career-best 98 alongside Ray Illingworth in a stand of 228 at home to Northamptonshire in 1977.

That came after his return to the first-class ranks following a spell between counties as club professional with Rishton, of the Lancashire League.

He also took a Lord's hat-trick for Leicestershire in the 1974 Benson & Hedges Cup final against Surrey - finishing with figures of four for 10 in his seven overs, although his team lost that match by 27 runs.

Higgs went on to become captain and coach at Leicestershire, before making another playing comeback at the age of 49 and duly taking five for 22 against Yorkshire.

He was also an England Youth football international and played for Port Vale.