Sixteen ties on Sunday in county cup

It's a big weekend for club cricket with second round matches in the Lancashire Cricket Board knockout cup.

Lytham are at home to Littleborough, while Stanley Park hosts the tie between Blackpool and Prestwich.

Northern Premier League champions Leyland are at home to Lostock

Firwood Bootle are away to last year’s winners and holders Denton West, of the Greater Manchester Cricket League,

Fixtures: Chorley v Burnley; Horwich v Rainford; Egerton v Todmorden; Lytham v Littleborough; Clitheroe v Whalley; Longridge v Nelson; Farnworth Social Circle v Lowerhouse;

Rochdale v Westhoughton; Ramsbottom v Crompton; Denton West v Firwood Bootle; Leyland v Lostock; Church v Read; Leigh v Haslingden. Ormskirk v Vernon Carus; Walsden v Norden; Blackpool v Prestwich