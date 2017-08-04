Saltires set their sights on Blackpool

Spectators will have to wait until later in the month to catch a glimpse of Lancashire in action in Blackpool.

The scheduled second XI fixture between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Stanley Park was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The plan had been to stage a double-header of T20 action between the Roses rivals, but the damp conditions put paid to that.

Lancashire had been due to field England opener Haseeb Hameed in their line-up.

Weather permitting, the Red Rose second team will be in action in a two-day friendly against Scotland at Blackpool on August 17.

The weather will no doubt provide a few debating points at Old Trafford with the Fourth Test between England and South Africa starting tomorrow.

Heat lamps, often in operation before Old Trafford Tests in recent years to dry out the outfield, have again in use in the build-up.

A Lancashire spokesman confirmed, however, that concerns about the underfoot conditions in front of The Point hospitality stand and the new pavilion were no more serious than in previous years.

Meantime, the hosts have announced that they will be making a sizeable charity donation out of proceeds from the Test.

The Old Trafford club will be donating 20 per cent of all ticket sales from day four of the Test match to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, the British Red Cross and the Lancashire County Cricket Club Foundation.

It all forms part of the ‘Big Red Day’ charity initiative.

Earlier in the summer, Old Trafford hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which was held in memory of those affected by the attack in Manchester on May 22.

The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund recently announced that it has raised over £15 million, with the concert contributing over £2.7 million to the fund.

Spectators attending this year’s Test Match on Monday are being encouraged to wear red clothing to show their support for Big Red Day as England look to clinch the series against South Africa in Manchester.

England are already 2-1 up in the series.

Daniel Gidney, Lancashire’s chief executive, said: “The tragedy of May 22 here in Manchester and the families who lost loved ones will never be forgotten.”

This series has been notable for lurching one way or another at each venue with England twice winning easily yet losing by 340 runs to South Africa at Trent Bridge.