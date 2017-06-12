Reece is on the mend

Former Lancashire cricketer Luis Reece has thanked well-wishers and told them he is on the mend following a spell in hospital after being taken ill during a match.

Reece, now with Derbyshire after his release from Old Trafford at the end of last season, spent part of the weekend in hospital after complaining of breathlessness during Friday’s play against Northamptonshire.

Reece left the field during the opening session of the County Championship clash in Northampton after feeling unwell and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

The 26-year-old remained in hospital for monitoring and put under observation as a precaution.

On his discharge, Reece took to social media to write: “Thank you for all the messages over the past few days. I’m now out of hospital with a short period of rest but all is okay. Thank you again.”

Reece has played for Northern Premier League clubs Leyland and Blackpool, as well as Vernon Carus in the Palace Shield – his brother Tom plays for Leyland CC.