Petersen spearheads Lancashire fightback

Lancashire made good progress towards saving the follow-on during the third morning of their Specsavers County Championship match against Somerset and were 243 for three after 85 overs when the players came in for lunch.

The one wicket to fall was that of Liam Livingstone, who was caught behind by Ryan Davies off Jack Leach for 57 when playing a most undistinguished front-foot paddle.

That wicket fell on 213 after just over an hour’s play at Emirates Old Trafford but Alviro Petersen batted through the session in a professional manner and was undefeated on 71 at lunch.

Steven Croft batted at number five and was 17 not out when the players came in for the first interval of the day.

Somerset’s bowlers had stuck to tight lines and lengths during the session and took the new ball after one ball of the 82nd over.